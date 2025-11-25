Uddhav Thackeray Visits Ailing MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray paid a visit to ailing MP Sanjay Raut at his residence on Tuesday, marking a significant gesture of solidarity.

Thackeray engaged with Raut's family during the visit, offering support amid Raut's month-long absence due to serious health concerns.

Despite his health, Raut continues to contribute to the party's publication, 'Saamana', even as he remains absent from public events.