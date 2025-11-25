Uddhav Thackeray Visits Ailing MP Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray visited party MP Sanjay Raut, currently facing health issues, at his residence. Thackeray also spoke with Raut's family. Despite health challenges, Raut stays engaged by contributing to the party's publication, 'Saamana'.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray paid a visit to ailing MP Sanjay Raut at his residence on Tuesday, marking a significant gesture of solidarity.
Thackeray engaged with Raut's family during the visit, offering support amid Raut's month-long absence due to serious health concerns.
Despite his health, Raut continues to contribute to the party's publication, 'Saamana', even as he remains absent from public events.
