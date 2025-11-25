Political Power Play: Karnataka Congress in Leadership Limbo

The Karnataka Congress is embroiled in a leadership tussle, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar caught in the middle. The ongoing turmoil has prompted Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to advise that discussions on the matter should not be public, particularly as preparation for the upcoming Assembly session intensifies.

As the BJP takes shots at the Congress over the leadership dispute, they urge the Karnataka ruling party to resolve its internal issues ahead of the legislative session in Belagavi. They stress the need for stable leadership to address the pressing concerns of the state, including issues faced by farmers.

Deputy CM Shivakumar maintains that there is a secret power-sharing deal among top Congress leaders, refraining from public comment to avoid party embarrassment. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urges the high command to end the ongoing confusion, asserting the necessity of their decision to guide the party through its current turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)