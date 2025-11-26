Left Menu

White House Denies Obamacare Subsidy Extension Rumors

The White House refuted claims that President Donald Trump is considering a two-year extension of Obamacare subsidies. Amidst reports, spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt clarified that ongoing discussions include administration, Congress, and private sector experts, but no such extension plans are currently on the table.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-11-2025 03:56 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 03:56 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House on Tuesday dismissed reports suggesting that President Donald Trump is contemplating a two-year extension of Obamacare subsidies. According to Politico, plans were underway for a health-policy framework involving an extension for Affordable Care Act insurance premium subsidies.

Responding to these claims, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt categorically denied them during a briefing, branding the reports as 'fake news.' She emphasized that President Trump is not considering a straightforward extension of the subsidies at this time.

Leavitt highlighted that the President is actively engaged in discussions with officials within his administration, members of Congress, and experts from the private sector, exploring various avenues for health policy, but a decision on this particular matter has not yet been made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

