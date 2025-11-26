Russia's Strategic Move on New START Treaty
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov confirmed Moscow's commitment to the New START treaty, emphasizing their aim to prevent negative global outcomes. President Putin suggested that Russia would voluntarily adhere to the treaty's limits if the U.S. reciprocates, ensuring both nations maintain control over their massive nuclear arsenals.
In a significant statement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov declared Moscow's proposals on the New START treaty as a strategic measure to avert adverse global consequences.
The proposal comes after President Putin offered to voluntarily continue adhering to the treaty limits on nuclear arsenals, as agreed in 2010, provided the United States reciprocates before the accord's expiration in February.
This gesture highlights President Putin's readiness to ensure the two countries' nuclear arsenals remain constrained, contingent on mutual compliance.
