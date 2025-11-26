In a significant statement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov declared Moscow's proposals on the New START treaty as a strategic measure to avert adverse global consequences.

The proposal comes after President Putin offered to voluntarily continue adhering to the treaty limits on nuclear arsenals, as agreed in 2010, provided the United States reciprocates before the accord's expiration in February.

This gesture highlights President Putin's readiness to ensure the two countries' nuclear arsenals remain constrained, contingent on mutual compliance.

