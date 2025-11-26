Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah Leads National Conference in Crucial Strategy Meeting

The National Conference, led by Farooq Abdullah, is set to hold a two-day working committee meeting beginning November 27. The meeting aims to deliberate on party affairs, public issues, and political activities while strategizing the party's outreach and future courses of action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-11-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 19:30 IST
Farooq Abdullah Leads National Conference in Crucial Strategy Meeting
Farooq Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

The National Conference, under the leadership of Farooq Abdullah, has organized a pivotal two-day meeting of its working committee starting this Thursday.

Commencing at 11 am on November 27, as confirmed by a party spokesperson, the meeting will span over two days, focusing on thorough discussions.

Key topics on the agenda include party affairs, public issues, and ongoing political activities. The objective is to bolster the party's outreach and devise strategic plans for future actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Ignite Against IAS Officer Over Controversial Remarks

Protests Ignite Against IAS Officer Over Controversial Remarks

 India
2
Farmers Unite to Demand Immediate Action on Sugarcane Issues

Farmers Unite to Demand Immediate Action on Sugarcane Issues

 India
3
Ahmedabad to Host 2030 Commonwealth Games: India's Sporting Ambitions Soar

Ahmedabad to Host 2030 Commonwealth Games: India's Sporting Ambitions Soar

 United Kingdom
4
Naxalite Couple's Surrender: A New Dawn in Chhattisgarh

Naxalite Couple's Surrender: A New Dawn in Chhattisgarh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025