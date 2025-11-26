Farooq Abdullah Leads National Conference in Crucial Strategy Meeting

The National Conference, under the leadership of Farooq Abdullah, has organized a pivotal two-day meeting of its working committee starting this Thursday.

Commencing at 11 am on November 27, as confirmed by a party spokesperson, the meeting will span over two days, focusing on thorough discussions.

Key topics on the agenda include party affairs, public issues, and ongoing political activities. The objective is to bolster the party's outreach and devise strategic plans for future actions.

