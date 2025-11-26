Left Menu

Prakash Ambedkar Criticizes Opposition, Raises Concerns Over Electoral Rolls

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar criticized the opposition parties for not lodging complaints about electoral roll discrepancies due to fear of government retribution. He accused political leaders of opportunistic politics and voiced concerns over India's international perception. He also addressed issues related to Maharashtra politics and migration policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 21:20 IST
Prakash Ambedkar
  • Country:
  • India

Prakash Ambedkar, leader of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, has raised concerns regarding alleged discrepancies in electoral rolls, suggesting that opposition parties fear governmental retribution if they formally complain to the Election Commission.

Ambedkar criticized leaders like Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray for lacking concrete plans for Mumbai's development, accusing them of being unprincipled in their politics by changing their stances depending on whether they are in power.

Ambedkar also shared his thoughts on national issues, expressing skepticism about India's global perception and criticizing past and current policies affecting migration and citizenship. He highlighted past agreements involving alliance governments and alleged inconsistencies in political stances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

