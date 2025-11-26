Guinea-Bissau in Turmoil: Military Seizes Power Amid Coup Reports

The political landscape of Guinea-Bissau witnessed a dramatic upheaval, as soldiers appeared on state television to announce a military coup, citing the need to restore national order. The coup follows reports of gunfire near the presidential palace, shortly after contentious national elections.

The presidency has been reportedly seized from President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, who claims to have been put under arrest by military forces. This development marks the latest in a series of coups in West Africa, a region increasingly beset by political instability.

The military, through spokesperson Dinis N'Tchama, announced the suspension of major national institutions, a halt in the electoral process, and the closure of media and borders. They accuse certain national figures and foreign entities of orchestrating a destabilizing plot. Since independence, Guinea-Bissau has experienced multiple coups and remains a critical drug trafficking nexus between Latin America and Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)