Coup in Guinea-Bissau Casts Shadow on Democracy

Observers from ECOWAS and the African Union have voiced concern over the military coup in Guinea-Bissau, which coincided with the arrests of key election officials. This development has raised alarms among international bodies, highlighting instability in the West African nation.

On Wednesday, a group of army officers declared they had seized power, disrupting the anticipated announcement of the presidential election results. This setback occurred despite assurances from the leading candidates, indicating they would accept the electoral outcome.

In response, observer missions, including prominent former presidents of Mozambique and Nigeria, have urged regional authorities to act decisively in restoring constitutional governance. They call for the immediate release of detained officials to allow the electoral process to continue uninterrupted.