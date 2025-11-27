Left Menu

Vokkaliga Community Rallies for Shivakumar as Karnataka's Next CM

Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, a prominent Vokkaliga leader, expresses his support for D K Shivakumar to become Karnataka's next Chief Minister, citing his commitment to the Congress party. Amidst political uncertainties over leadership, the community sees Shivakumar as a key leader deserving of this role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hassan | Updated: 27-11-2025 09:06 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 09:06 IST
Vokkaliga Community Rallies for Shivakumar as Karnataka's Next CM
  • Country:
  • India

Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, the revered Vokkaliga leader, has publicly voiced his support for D K Shivakumar as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka. The statement reflects the community's hopes and underscores Shivakumar's significant contributions and loyalty to the Congress party.

The call for Shivakumar's leadership comes amid a tense political environment in Karnataka, with speculation rife about a potential leadership change as the current government reaches the halfway point of its term. Reports have hinted at a power-sharing agreement between the current CM Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

Swamiji emphasized the need for political clarity, particularly for the Vokkaliga community, which has a history of producing prominent leaders across various political parties. He urged the Congress high command to consider Shivakumar's candidacy seriously, aligning with the community's aspirations for leadership.

TRENDING

1
Arsenal's Unstoppable Rise: Dominating Europe with Flawless Victory

Arsenal's Unstoppable Rise: Dominating Europe with Flawless Victory

 United Kingdom
2
Drama and Triumph: Atletico Madrid's Champions League Clash

Drama and Triumph: Atletico Madrid's Champions League Clash

 Spain
3
US Halts Afghan Immigration Requests: A Nationwide Pause

US Halts Afghan Immigration Requests: A Nationwide Pause

 Global
4
Kylian Mbappé's Spectacular Hat Trick in Champions League Action

Kylian Mbappé's Spectacular Hat Trick in Champions League Action

 Greece

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025