Vokkaliga Community Rallies for Shivakumar as Karnataka's Next CM

Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, the revered Vokkaliga leader, has publicly voiced his support for D K Shivakumar as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka. The statement reflects the community's hopes and underscores Shivakumar's significant contributions and loyalty to the Congress party.

The call for Shivakumar's leadership comes amid a tense political environment in Karnataka, with speculation rife about a potential leadership change as the current government reaches the halfway point of its term. Reports have hinted at a power-sharing agreement between the current CM Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

Swamiji emphasized the need for political clarity, particularly for the Vokkaliga community, which has a history of producing prominent leaders across various political parties. He urged the Congress high command to consider Shivakumar's candidacy seriously, aligning with the community's aspirations for leadership.