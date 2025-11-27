Left Menu

Karnataka Power Struggle: AHINDA's Staunch Support for CM Siddaramaiah

The Karnataka State Federation of Backward Class Communities (KSFBCC) warns Congress against unseating Chief Minister Siddaramaiah amid a power struggle with Deputy CM D K Shivakumar. KSFBCC and AHINDA express concern over ongoing political developments, threatening repercussions for Congress if such actions proceed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-11-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 17:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka State Federation of Backward Class Communities (KSFBCC) has issued a stern warning to Congress, cautioning against any attempts to remove Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from office amid a heated power struggle in the state.

Currently, Siddaramaiah faces pressure from his deputy, D K Shivakumar, who is maneuvering to become the next Chief Minister. In a recent press interaction, KSFBCC President K M Ramachandrappa voiced concerns, recalling a statement from Karnataka Rajya Vokkaligara Sangha President L Srinivas about the need to reward Shivakumar. However, Ramachandrappa pointed out that Shivakumar has already been compensated with the position of Deputy Chief Minister.

Acknowledging the involvement of religious leaders in this discussion, Ramachandrappa emphasized that repeated threats have not intimidated the communities he represents. KSFBCC and AHINDA warned that disfavoring their communities could have severe political consequences, urging Congress to reconsider any destabilizing actions against Siddaramaiah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

