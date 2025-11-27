Left Menu

France Launches New Military Service for Youth Amid Rising European Security Concerns

President Emmanuel Macron announced a new military volunteer program for French youth aged 18 and 19 to enhance the country's defense capabilities amid escalating tensions with Russia. The program aims to start with 3,000 participants in its first year, expanding to 50,000 annually by 2035.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varces | Updated: 27-11-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 17:57 IST
France Launches New Military Service for Youth Amid Rising European Security Concerns
Emmanuel Macron

In a significant move to strengthen France's armed forces, President Emmanuel Macron unveiled a new military program targeting young volunteers aged 18 and 19. This initiative reflects growing concerns over Russia's looming threat to European security, extending beyond the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The program, announced at the Varces military base, will commence next summer with 3,000 youth, eventually scaling up to 10,000 participants annually by 2030. Macron emphasized that volunteers would operate in domestic and overseas territories, but not in active combat zones abroad, mirroring recent European military expansions.

Participants will undergo one month of training followed by nine months of active service, after which they can join the military reserve or pursue further education. This initiative comes amid broader European efforts to bolster defense mechanisms in response to increasing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netherlands Targets Private Jet Polluters with 2030 Tax Overhaul

Netherlands Targets Private Jet Polluters with 2030 Tax Overhaul

 Global
2
Pharma Veteran Nair Joins Bajaj Healthcare as COO

Pharma Veteran Nair Joins Bajaj Healthcare as COO

 India
3
France's Hybrid Army Initiative: Responding to Global Threats

France's Hybrid Army Initiative: Responding to Global Threats

 Global
4
Tensions Rise: Australia Labels Iran's Revolutionary Guard as Terror Sponsors

Tensions Rise: Australia Labels Iran's Revolutionary Guard as Terror Sponsor...

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025