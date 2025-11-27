France Launches New Military Service for Youth Amid Rising European Security Concerns

In a significant move to strengthen France's armed forces, President Emmanuel Macron unveiled a new military program targeting young volunteers aged 18 and 19. This initiative reflects growing concerns over Russia's looming threat to European security, extending beyond the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The program, announced at the Varces military base, will commence next summer with 3,000 youth, eventually scaling up to 10,000 participants annually by 2030. Macron emphasized that volunteers would operate in domestic and overseas territories, but not in active combat zones abroad, mirroring recent European military expansions.

Participants will undergo one month of training followed by nine months of active service, after which they can join the military reserve or pursue further education. This initiative comes amid broader European efforts to bolster defense mechanisms in response to increasing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)