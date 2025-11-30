BJP Outlines Vision for Thiruvananthapuram: 2036 Olympic Hopes and Development Plans
The BJP-led NDA has released a manifesto for the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation election, outlining plans to develop the city into a potential 2036 Olympics venue. Promises include transparent administration, comprehensive drainage and waste management systems, and increased infrastructure and welfare benefits. The agenda aims for a corruption-free, developed Thiruvananthapuram.
The BJP-led NDA has unveiled its manifesto targeting the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation election, presenting ambitious plans centred on city development and Olympic aspirations.
The manifesto was launched by BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, alongside NDA figures, and focuses on elevating Thiruvananthapuram as a top-tier Indian city by 2030.
Key highlights include a push for the 2036 Olympics, a comprehensive development strategy, transparent digital governance, and enhanced civic services aimed at transforming and rejuvenating the city.
