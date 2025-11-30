BJP Outlines Vision for Thiruvananthapuram: 2036 Olympic Hopes and Development Plans

The BJP-led NDA has unveiled its manifesto targeting the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation election, presenting ambitious plans centred on city development and Olympic aspirations.

The manifesto was launched by BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, alongside NDA figures, and focuses on elevating Thiruvananthapuram as a top-tier Indian city by 2030.

Key highlights include a push for the 2036 Olympics, a comprehensive development strategy, transparent digital governance, and enhanced civic services aimed at transforming and rejuvenating the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)