Left Menu

Renaming Raj Bhavan to Lok Bhavan Sparks Political Debate in Bengal

The renaming of Raj Bhavan to Lok Bhavan in West Bengal has sparked debate over the relevance of the gubernatorial system in India. While supporters claim it aligns with democratic values, opposition parties question the timing and necessity of the move, particularly before upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-11-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 21:08 IST
Renaming Raj Bhavan to Lok Bhavan Sparks Political Debate in Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected move, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose recently renamed the historic Raj Bhavan as Lok Bhavan, following a directive from the central government. This decision has ignited a political debate across the state as various parties question the need for such changes years after India gained independence.

Critics argue that if the Governor's residence is now truly a 'People's Bhavan,' it follows that the Governor should be an elected position. Former state Congress president Pradip Bhattacharjee has openly criticized the central government's reasoning, labeling the renaming as a peculiar and strategically timed decision.

Amidst the political turmoil, Governor Bose defended the initiative as a reflection of democratic principles, emphasizing that the people are supreme in a democracy. Bose asserted that the change has been embraced by Bengal's public and aims to inspire similar developments nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Cracks Down on Bangladeshi Infiltrators

Odisha Cracks Down on Bangladeshi Infiltrators

 India
2
Landmine Toll Hits Four-Year High Amid Treaty Withdrawals and Funding Cuts

Landmine Toll Hits Four-Year High Amid Treaty Withdrawals and Funding Cuts

 Global
3
Russian Banks Gear Up for Railways Debt Restructuring

Russian Banks Gear Up for Railways Debt Restructuring

 Russia
4
Major Drug Bust in Pulwama: Police Intercept Narco-Terror Chain

Major Drug Bust in Pulwama: Police Intercept Narco-Terror Chain

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025