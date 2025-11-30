Renaming Raj Bhavan to Lok Bhavan Sparks Political Debate in Bengal
The renaming of Raj Bhavan to Lok Bhavan in West Bengal has sparked debate over the relevance of the gubernatorial system in India. While supporters claim it aligns with democratic values, opposition parties question the timing and necessity of the move, particularly before upcoming elections.
In an unexpected move, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose recently renamed the historic Raj Bhavan as Lok Bhavan, following a directive from the central government. This decision has ignited a political debate across the state as various parties question the need for such changes years after India gained independence.
Critics argue that if the Governor's residence is now truly a 'People's Bhavan,' it follows that the Governor should be an elected position. Former state Congress president Pradip Bhattacharjee has openly criticized the central government's reasoning, labeling the renaming as a peculiar and strategically timed decision.
Amidst the political turmoil, Governor Bose defended the initiative as a reflection of democratic principles, emphasizing that the people are supreme in a democracy. Bose asserted that the change has been embraced by Bengal's public and aims to inspire similar developments nationwide.
