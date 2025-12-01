Left Menu

BOJ Contemplates Interest Rate Hike Amid Economic Shifts

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda hinted at the potential for an interest rate hike in the upcoming policy meeting. With U.S. economic uncertainties decreasing and strong Japanese corporate profits, the BOJ is evaluating economic conditions, wage trends, and potential impacts of changing rates.

Kazuo Ueda

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda provided a significant indication on Monday that interest rates might be raised during the next policy meeting. This move comes as uncertainties surrounding both the U.S. economy and former President Donald Trump's tariff decisions have diminished, leading to increased confidence in the BOJ's economic forecasts.

In a speech to business leaders in Nagoya, Ueda noted the strain of labor shortages and robust corporate profits. Japan's corporate sector has urged solidifying wage gains, prompting the BOJ to consider whether such aggressive wage-setting might persist.

Ueda emphasized that the BOJ is actively gathering data on wage increases through various surveys and will continue to scrutinize both domestic and international economic trends. The central bank plans to weigh the potential advantages and drawbacks of adjusting interest rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

