Fears and Silence: The Mystery Surrounding Imran Khan's Health in Jail

Concerns are mounting within the family of Imran Khan, Pakistan's former prime minister, over his condition following weeks without any confirmed communication from him while in jail. His sons, Kasim and Suleiman Isa Khan, worry that the authorities may be concealing crucial information about his health and safety.

Khan has been imprisoned since August 2023, following a conviction on multiple charges, including unlawful sale of gifts and involvement in the Al-Qadir Trust case. His family believes these proceedings are orchestrated to remove him from Pakistan's political scene. The lack of direct communication has intensified their anxieties.

The family's attempts to gain permission for his personal physician to assess Khan have been denied, leading them to seek support from international human rights organizations. They emphasize that the situation is not only a political issue but a serious human rights concern, urging for immediate action and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)