Congress Hits Back at PM Modi Over 'Drama' Remark, Criticizes New Voter Verification Process

In a sharp rebuke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent characterization of opposition activities as 'drama', Congress MP Digvijaya Singh underscored the party's longstanding endorsement of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) while objecting to current voter verification practices. He emphasized that the existing process diverges significantly from past SIR methods, alleging its connection to the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Singh criticized the current procedures, which require citizens to submit forms and proofs of citizenship, as unnecessary and linked it to the CAA rather than traditional SIR. Abhishek Banerjee from TMC also challenged Modi, asserting that requesting debates on significant issues should not be trivialized as drama.

Singh and Banerjee highlighted several governance failures, questioning the lack of accountability and transparency in the current administration. With important parliamentary sessions on the horizon, opposition parties are gearing up to hold the government accountable on policies, projected economic failures, and governance, especially after setbacks in recent elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)