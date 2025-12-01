UPDATE 1-Israel's Netanyahu holds phone call with Trump, prime minister's office says
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, the prime minister’s office said, shortly after Trump wrote on social media that Israel should maintain dialogue with Syria. Netanyahu's office said they discussed disarming Palestinian militant group Hamas and demilitarizing the Gaza Strip.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, the prime minister's office said, shortly after Trump wrote on social media that Israel should maintain dialogue with Syria.
Netanyahu's office said they discussed disarming Palestinian militant group Hamas and demilitarizing the Gaza Strip. They also discussed Israel establishing ties with countries that do not recognise it. Trump also invited Netanyahu to meet at the White House in "the near future", the prime minister's office said, without specifying a date.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Donald Trump
- U.S.
- Hamas
- Syria
- Benjamin Netanyahu
- Netanyahu
- Trump
- Palestinian
ALSO READ
What charges does Benjamin Netanyahu face, and what’s at stake if he is granted a pardon?
Trump Advocates for Israeli-Syrian Dialogue
IDF Calls for India's Recognition of Hamas as a Terror Group
Syria's Path to Justice: A Nation at a Crossroads
Palestinian Death Toll Surpasses 70,000 Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict