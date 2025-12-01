UPDATE 1-Israel's Netanyahu holds phone call with Trump, prime minister's office says

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, the prime minister's office said, shortly after Trump wrote on social media that Israel should maintain dialogue with Syria.

Netanyahu's office said they discussed disarming Palestinian militant group Hamas and demilitarizing the Gaza Strip. They also discussed Israel establishing ties with countries that do not recognise it. Trump also invited Netanyahu to meet at the White House in "the near future", the prime minister's office said, without specifying a date.

