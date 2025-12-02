UPDATE 4-Asfura and Nasralla tied as Honduras presidential election sits on knife's edge

Honduran presidential candidates Nasry Asfura and Salvador Nasralla were practically tied in the latest vote count on Monday, with both holding just under 40% of the vote in a tight race beset by problems with the results website. Around midday in Honduras, the electoral authority's website showed Asfura - the conservative National Party candidate backed by U.S. President Donald Trump - leading Liberal Party candidate Nasralla by just 515 votes. It was not clear how many votes had been counted due to problems with the electoral portal. Rixi Moncada, of the ruling LIBRE Party, was well behind in third with 19% of the vote.

Nasralla posted on X that internal projections put him ahead with 44.6%. "We are not declaring ourselves the winners, just projecting the results that will be fed into the CNE (electoral body) in the next hours," he said in the post. Members of the National Party criticized Nasralla for not waiting until final results had been released by the electoral authority. CNE President Ana Paola Hall, in a post on X, called for calm amid the technical tie and asked for patience as the count continues.

Asfura's lead has narrowed significantly since the first preliminary results were released on Sunday evening. Whichever candidate wins a simple majority will govern the country between 2026 and 2030.

Outgoing President Xiomara Castro reposted on X a message from her husband, former President Manuel Zelaya, calling for vigilance while "awaiting the final count, with 100% of the presidential ballots tallied." Throughout Monday morning, problems with the online portal where results were meant to be updated added to frustration around the vote. The website appeared to be down for long stretches, with local media criticizing the outage.

TRUMP WEIGHS IN TO SUPPORT ASFURA ON SOCIAL MEDIA In the runup, Trump weighed in on the tightly contested race to throw his support behind Asfura, 67-year-old former mayor of Tegucigalpa, in a series of social media posts, saying he can work with him to counter drug trafficking and that "if he doesn't win, the United States will not be throwing good money after bad." On Friday, Trump also said he will grant a pardon to former Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who is serving a 45-year prison sentence in the U.S. for drug trafficking and firearms charges. Hernandez, who led Honduras from 2014-2022, was also from the National Party. Argentine President Javier Milei threw in his lot with Asfura as well, saying on social media that "he is the candidate who best represents opposition to the leftist tyrants who destroyed Honduras."

Both Asfura and Nasralla have said they may resume diplomatic relations with Taiwan, which were severed in 2023. Such a move would mark the biggest diplomatic setback for China in the region for decades. VOTE TAKES PLACE IN POLARIZED CLIMATE

Sunday's vote, in which the 128 members of Congress, hundreds of mayors, and thousands of other public officials are also being chosen, took place in a highly polarized climate. Moncada has suggested she would not recognize the official results. Most polls showed a virtual tie between the three candidates heading into election day. The Organization of American States expressed concerns about the electoral process.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau warned the U.S. would respond "swiftly and decisively to anyone who undermines the integrity of the democratic process in Honduras." On Sunday, some frustrated voters and electoral observers denounced officials for turning away citizens still waiting to vote.

DISTRUST OF ELECTORAL PROCESS Honduras, where six out of every 10 citizens live in poverty, suffered a coup in 2009 when an alliance of right-wing military figures, politicians and businessmen overthrew Manuel Zelaya, the husband of the outgoing president, who was a Liberal Party member at the time.

In 2011, Zelaya founded the Libertad y Refundacion party, with which his wife swept to power in 2021, ending more than a century of rule by the National and Liberal parties. Honduras' Attorney General's Office, aligned with the ruling party, has accused the opposition parties of planning to commit voter fraud, a claim they deny.

Prosecutors have opened an investigation into audio recordings in which a high-ranking National Party politician allegedly discussed plans with an unidentified military officer to influence the election. Those recordings, which the National Party says were created using AI, were central to Moncada's campaign. The Honduran military has also come under criticism for asking the National Election Council to give it copies of the tally sheets on election day, a violation of Honduran law.

These tensions contributed to a growing public distrust of the electoral authorities and the electoral process in general. Castro, the first woman to govern Honduras, increased public investment and social spending. The economy has grown moderately, and poverty and inequality have decreased but remain high. The International Monetary Fund has praised her government's prudent fiscal management.

The country's homicide rate has also fallen to its lowest level in recent history, but violence persists. Human rights groups have criticized Castro for maintaining a prolonged state of emergency in parts of Honduras and for continuing to rely on the military for policing, the approach of her predecessor Hernandez.

