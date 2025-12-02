Hong Kong leader highlights problems in construction industry after deadly blaze

Hong Kong leader John Lee said on Tuesday there were serious problems regarding construction and supervision in the city and the government will set up an independent inquiry into the recent fire tragedy that claimed at least 151 lives.

