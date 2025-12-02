Left Menu

Nepal to observe Gen Z Martyr Day every year in honour of those killed in protests

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 02-12-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 20:27 IST
Nepal to observe Gen Z Martyr Day every year in honour of those killed in protests
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Nepal government has decided to observe the Gen Z Martyr Day on Bhadra 23 every year as per the Bikram Era calendar in honour of those killed in the anti-government protests.

The day fell on September 8 this year when at least 22 people, mainly students, were killed after the then K P Sharma Oli-led government opened fire at the Gen Z protesters near the Parliament building in Kathmandu's Nayabaneshwor.

In total, 76 people were killed during the two-day protests on September 8 and 9.

The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting held on Monday.

Minister for Communications and Information Technology Jagadish Kharel also said an identity card with a photograph would be provided to the martyrs' families.

As per the Cabinet decision, the identity card would be provided to the mother, father, husband, wife, unmarried son and unmarried daughter of the martyrs.

Oli was forced to resign on the second day of the Gen Z protest as the protesters torched various government buildings, including the prime minister's residence, the Parliament building, the prime minister's office, the main administrative building Singhdurbar and the Supreme Court.

Former chief justice Sushila Karki became the interim prime minister on September 12. President Ramchandra Paudel dissolved parliament on her recommendation. The next general election is set to take place on March 5, 2026.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Desert Vipers beat Dubai Capitals by four wickets in World ILT20 opener

Desert Vipers beat Dubai Capitals by four wickets in World ILT20 opener

 United Arab Emirates
2
Girl abducted from UP's Bhadohi; case registered against three youth

Girl abducted from UP's Bhadohi; case registered against three youth

 India
3
Navy Day celebrations in Kerala capital; President Murmu to attend

Navy Day celebrations in Kerala capital; President Murmu to attend

 India
4
Maza scores as Leverkusen knocks Dortmund out of German Cup 1-0

Maza scores as Leverkusen knocks Dortmund out of German Cup 1-0

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025