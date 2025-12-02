Left Menu

Trump administration to rebuild Washington's Dulles airport

U.S. President Donald Trump and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on Tuesday said the administration will be rebuilding Dulles International Airport in Virginia near Washington, D.C. "We're also going to rebuild Dulles airport, because it's not a good airport. It's not a good airport at all," Trump said during a cabinet meeting at the White House.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 23:13 IST
Trump administration to rebuild Washington's Dulles airport
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on Tuesday said the administration will be rebuilding Dulles International Airport in Virginia near Washington, D.C.

"We're also going to rebuild Dulles airport, because it's not a good airport. It should be a great airport. It's not a good airport at all," Trump said during a cabinet meeting at the White House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Serena Williams says she is not coming back to tennis

Serena Williams says she is not coming back to tennis

 Global
2
MCD bypolls: BJP candidate Suman Kumar Gupta wins Chandni Chowk ward by margin of 1,182 votes.

MCD bypolls: BJP candidate Suman Kumar Gupta wins Chandni Chowk ward by marg...

 India
3
Cough syrup case: Fourth man arrested from Lucknow for illegal storage, trade of banned drug

Cough syrup case: Fourth man arrested from Lucknow for illegal storage, trad...

 India
4
Lindsay Davenport signs on for 2 more years as US captain for the Billie Jean King Cup

Lindsay Davenport signs on for 2 more years as US captain for the Billie Jea...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025