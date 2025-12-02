Trump administration to rebuild Washington's Dulles airport

U.S. President Donald Trump and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on Tuesday said the administration will be rebuilding Dulles International Airport in Virginia near Washington, D.C.

"We're also going to rebuild Dulles airport, because it's not a good airport. It should be a great airport. It's not a good airport at all," Trump said during a cabinet meeting at the White House.

