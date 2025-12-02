Initiate impeachment proceedings against Maharashtra SEC: Cong leader on postponement of local polls

Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole on Tuesday hit out at the state poll panel for postponing elections in 24 local bodies in the state, and demanded initiating impeachment proceedings against the State Election Commissioner. The SEC on Monday announced a revised schedule for polls in 24 municipal councils and nagar panchayats, along with 154 ward seats, where court decisions on appeals against orders of returning officers were delivered on or after November 23. Polling for these posts will now be held on December 20, while elections in all other places were conducted as originally scheduled on December 2. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday expressed displeasure over the SEC postponing elections in 24 local bodies in the state, saying it interpreted the law in the wrong way.

''I don't know who the lawyers of the poll panel are. But whatever has happened is absolutely not right. Now, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has said counting of all the 288 local bodies will be taken up on December 21.'' ''I feel it is inappropriate. It is the first time that the poll schedule formally announced has been postponed, resulting in disappointment for honest political workers,'' he said. Responding to the development and Fadnavis' remarks, Patole told reporters here, ''CM Fadnavis himself said he has for the first time seen such a process by the Election Commission and he also said he is surprised by it.'' ''If the CM is saying so, then under Article 243 of the Constitution, impeachment can be brought against the Election Commissioner. We support you (Fadnavis) on this. We are also seeing such a process for the first time,'' he said. ''And if you do not bring impeachment then it can be said that you are behind this act of the Election Commission. This confusion which has been created in the local polls, has led unrest among voters by the EC. Therefore, impeachment should definitely be brought against such an SEC and action should be initiated against them,'' the former Maharashtra Congress chief said.

Patole also demanded a special session of the state legislature to bring impeachment proceedings against the SEC.

