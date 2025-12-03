Left Menu

Former AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam meets Amit Shah

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-12-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 21:57 IST
The ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Wednesday.

He discussed the political developments in Tamil Nadu during the meeting, Panneerselvam said.

''It was a courtesy call. I discussed the political developments in Tamil Nadu with him,'' the former chief minister told reporters after he returned from Delhi.

On the rain relief work in the state, he said during late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's tenure, relief and rehabilitation work was carried out on a war footing whenever rains caused havoc. ''But the present DMK government is showing slackness,'' he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

UPDATE 3-Cuba reconnects grid, begins restoring power to Havana after partial collapse

UPDATE 3-Trump pardons US Congressman Cuellar of Texas and his wife

1 dead after shooting at food court at MGM National Harbor in DC suburbs, police say

REUTERS NEXT -Mizuho’s Katz sees 'fertile' conditions driving robust M&A market into 2026

