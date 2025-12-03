Left Menu

NCP (SP) alleges discrepancies in votes polled in municipal council in Sangli district

PTI | Pune | Updated: 03-12-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 23:56 IST
NCP (SP) alleges discrepancies in votes polled in municipal council in Sangli district
  • Country:
  • India

Representatives of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) and another political party on Wednesday gathered outside the strong room where EVMs are stored in Ashta town of Sangli district in Maharashtra, alleging discrepancies in votes polled in local municipal council elections.

Elections to 263 municipal councils and nagar panchayats were held across Maharashtra on Tuesday in the first phase of local body polls. The Ashta Municipal Council (AMC) was among the bodies that went to polls.

Alleging discrepancies in voter data, representatives of the NCP (SP) and the Ashta City Vikas Aghadi gathered in front of the strong room where EVMs are stored, leading to brief tension.

Senior NCP (SP) leader and former minister Jayant Patil, too, visited Ashta and reviewed the voting statistics.

Vaibhav Shinde, NCP (SP) candidate for council president position, alleged discrepancy of 2,049 votes after online data showed 24,913 votes against the election administration's count of 22,864.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand's Persisting Forest Fire Crisis: Inaction and False Compliance

Uttarakhand's Persisting Forest Fire Crisis: Inaction and False Compliance

 India
2
2026 World Cup: A Global Football Extravaganza Begins

2026 World Cup: A Global Football Extravaganza Begins

 Global
3
Rescue Efforts Hampered by Weather as Tensions Rise in Black Sea

Rescue Efforts Hampered by Weather as Tensions Rise in Black Sea

 Global
4
Indiana's Congressional Redistricting Sparks Political Showdown

Indiana's Congressional Redistricting Sparks Political Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI could close, and widen, gaps in women’s health care

Why teachers are still not ready for AI in the classroom?

AI-adopting firms have lower distress risk and clearer predictive patterns

AI could rescue global critical minerals crunch

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025