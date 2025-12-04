Left Menu

Honduras electoral authority resumes publishing vote count updates after hours-long halt

Reuters | Tegucigalpa | Updated: 04-12-2025 04:38 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 04:38 IST
Honduras electoral authority resumes publishing vote count updates after hours-long halt
Honduras' electoral authority on Wednesday afternoon resumed publishing vote count updates from Sunday's presidential election after being halted for several hours due to failures attributed to the company responsible for the process.

The latest official count shows centrist candidate Salvador Nasralla leading with 40.24% of the vote, with Trump-backed conservative Nasry Asfura close behind at 39.68%. Official electoral data showed 79.97% of votes had been tallied.

