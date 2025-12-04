Honduras electoral authority resumes publishing vote count updates after hours-long halt
Reuters | Tegucigalpa | Updated: 04-12-2025 04:38 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 04:38 IST
- Country:
- Honduras
Honduras' electoral authority on Wednesday afternoon resumed publishing vote count updates from Sunday's presidential election after being halted for several hours due to failures attributed to the company responsible for the process.
The latest official count shows centrist candidate Salvador Nasralla leading with 40.24% of the vote, with Trump-backed conservative Nasry Asfura close behind at 39.68%. Official electoral data showed 79.97% of votes had been tallied.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Honduras
- Salvador Nasralla
- Trump
- Nasry Asfura
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-Honduras again halts release of vote count in presidential election as centrist Nasralla holds narrow lead
UPDATE 1-Centrist Nasralla leads tight Honduras election as fraud claims linger
Nasralla maintains slim lead in Honduras presidential race
UPDATE 1-Taiwan looking forward to re-establish ties with Honduras, foreign minister says
Centrist Nasralla edges ahead in Honduras election count