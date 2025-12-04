Left Menu

Repeated adjournments in Odisha Assembly over BJP MLA’s remark on Mahatma Gandhi

The Odisha Assembly on Thursday saw repeated adjournments after BJD and Congress members protested alleged objectionable remark on Mahatma Gandhi by BJP MLA Santosh Khatua.Soon after Khatua made the objectionable comment, BJD and Congress legislators rushed to the well of the House demanding an apology.

04-12-2025
The Odisha Assembly on Thursday saw repeated adjournments after BJD and Congress members protested alleged ''objectionable'' remark on Mahatma Gandhi by BJP MLA Santosh Khatua.

Soon after Khatua made the objectionable comment, BJD and Congress legislators rushed to the well of the House demanding an apology. They also urged the Speaker to expunge the remarks from the official records, which was later done. The agitating members also raised anti-BJP slogans, leading to eight adjournments. Later, opposition members staged a silent demonstration near the Gandhi statue. Despite appeals from Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling and other ministers to return to the House, the opposition insisted on an apology from Khatua.

Normalcy was restored after Mahaling clarified in the House that the state government denounced the Khatua's statement. MNB

