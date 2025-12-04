Left Menu

Why shouldn't India have same privilege as US to buy Russian fuel, Putin tells India Today TV

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 20:59 IST
Why shouldn't India have same privilege as US to buy Russian fuel, Putin tells India Today TV

Russian President Vladimir Putin told broadcaster India Today that if the United States has the right to buy Russian fuel, "why shouldn't India have the same privilege".

Putin's comments were part of an interview with the broadcaster that was due to be aired hours after he landed in New Delhi for summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India Today shared a transcript of the interview with Reuters ahead of its broadcast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Senators unveil bill to keep Trump from easing curbs on AI chip sales to China 

Senators unveil bill to keep Trump from easing curbs on AI chip sales to Chi...

 Global
2
REUTERS NEXT-Google executive sees AI search as expansion for web

REUTERS NEXT-Google executive sees AI search as expansion for web

 Global
3
US STOCKS-Wall Street mostly flat as Fed watchers digest jobs data

US STOCKS-Wall Street mostly flat as Fed watchers digest jobs data

 Global
4
Soccer-FIFA eyes referee body cams and faster offside calls for 2026 World Cup

Soccer-FIFA eyes referee body cams and faster offside calls for 2026 World C...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025