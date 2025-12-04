Israel cleared to participate in 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, sources say

Israel will be able to enter the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest after European Broadcasting Union members on Thursday decided not to call a vote on its participation, despite boycott threats from some countries, sources at two EBU members told Reuters.

Members overwhelmingly voted to back new rules intended to discourage governments and third parties from disproportionately promoting songs to sway voters after allegations that Israel unfairly boosted its entrant this year, the two said.

