Russian President Putin accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Russian President Vladimir Putin was on Friday accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt here ahead of his summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday received Putin at New Delhi's Palam airport with a hug amid a group of artistes performing traditional dances. From the airport, the two leaders travelled to Modi's official residence in his car for a private dinner.

Boosting defence ties, insulating India-Russia trade from external pressure and exploring cooperation in small modular reactors are set to be the focus of the summit between the two leaders that is expected to be closely watched by Western capitals.

The Russian leader's visit to New Delhi has assumed greater significance as it is taking place against the backdrop of rapid downturn in India-US relations.

