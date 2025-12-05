Left Menu

Tunisia's Tension: UGTT's Nationwide Strike Looms

Tunisia's UGTT union plans a national strike on January 21 to protest against union rights restrictions and push for wage negotiations. This move escalates tensions with President Kais Saied and threatens to disrupt public services, potentially leading to wider social unrest due to financial strain.

  • Tunisia

Tunisia's influential UGTT union is set to conduct a nationwide strike on January 21. The strike is a protest against restrictions on union rights, coupled with demands for wage-increase negotiations.

This development, reported by the Achaab union newspaper, intensifies the UGTT's conflict with President Kais Saied. The strike, if carried out, could destabilize crucial public sectors.

Amid a strained governmental budget, the potential for social unrest grows as public frustration with poor services intensifies, marking a critical juncture for Tunisia's administration.

