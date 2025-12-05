Tunisia's Tension: UGTT's Nationwide Strike Looms

Tunisia's influential UGTT union is set to conduct a nationwide strike on January 21. The strike is a protest against restrictions on union rights, coupled with demands for wage-increase negotiations.

This development, reported by the Achaab union newspaper, intensifies the UGTT's conflict with President Kais Saied. The strike, if carried out, could destabilize crucial public sectors.

Amid a strained governmental budget, the potential for social unrest grows as public frustration with poor services intensifies, marking a critical juncture for Tunisia's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)