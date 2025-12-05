Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Minneapolis Somali Community Amid Deportation Surge

The Somali community in Minneapolis faces heightened scrutiny and fear following derogatory comments by U.S. President Donald Trump and a surge in immigration enforcement actions. The community, largely legal residents, has been significantly impacted economically and socially, with many fearing deportation and racial profiling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 16:38 IST
Tensions Rise in Minneapolis Somali Community Amid Deportation Surge

A wave of fear has swept through Minneapolis' Somali community after derogatory remarks about Somali immigrants by U.S. President Donald Trump coincided with intensified immigration enforcement actions. The situation has left many feeling vulnerable, with business owners reporting a dramatic drop in customers out of fear.

The Somali community, a significant political force with high-profile figures like U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar, has been in the spotlight amid a federal fraud investigation. While not all implicated individuals are Somali, the community feels disproportionately targeted by the rhetoric and subsequent actions.

City officials and immigrant rights advocates have voiced opposition to the heightened scrutiny and immigration raids, calling them a 'carnival' ill-suited to promote public safety. The tension underscores the continuing challenges faced by immigrant communities in the U.S., sparking a wave of concern and activism among local leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IIFCL Secures Massive ECB Funding for Infrastructure Boost

IIFCL Secures Massive ECB Funding for Infrastructure Boost

 India
2
India's Forex Reserves See Notable Decrease Amid Global Currency Shifts

India's Forex Reserves See Notable Decrease Amid Global Currency Shifts

 India
3
Bribery Bust: Sub-Inspector Nabbed in Delhi

Bribery Bust: Sub-Inspector Nabbed in Delhi

 India
4
BEML Ltd and Korean Giants Unite for Next-Gen Maritime Cranes

BEML Ltd and Korean Giants Unite for Next-Gen Maritime Cranes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025