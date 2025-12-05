Tensions Rise in Minneapolis Somali Community Amid Deportation Surge

A wave of fear has swept through Minneapolis' Somali community after derogatory remarks about Somali immigrants by U.S. President Donald Trump coincided with intensified immigration enforcement actions. The situation has left many feeling vulnerable, with business owners reporting a dramatic drop in customers out of fear.

The Somali community, a significant political force with high-profile figures like U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar, has been in the spotlight amid a federal fraud investigation. While not all implicated individuals are Somali, the community feels disproportionately targeted by the rhetoric and subsequent actions.

City officials and immigrant rights advocates have voiced opposition to the heightened scrutiny and immigration raids, calling them a 'carnival' ill-suited to promote public safety. The tension underscores the continuing challenges faced by immigrant communities in the U.S., sparking a wave of concern and activism among local leaders.

