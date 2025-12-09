Onion Overflow Sparks Political Controversy in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Aidal Singh Kansana's remarks about farmers discarding surplus onions caused controversy, with the Opposition Congress deeming it an insult. Congress claimed Kansana’s comments downplay issues caused by current policies, while questioning the state’s financial management and the necessity of extravagant government meetings.
Madhya Pradesh's Agriculture Minister, Aidal Singh Kansana, stirred controversy by stating that farmers are discarding surplus onions due to an abundant supply. His comment was met with backlash from the Opposition Congress, labeling it as an 'insult' to farmers.
The statement, made in Khajuraho, comes amid criticism of policies contributing to the surplus without offering fair pricing solutions. Congress leader Jitu Patwari criticized Kansana's dismissal of the farmers' plight, attributing the situation to mismanagement by the ruling BJP.
Furthermore, Patwari condemned the recent state cabinet meeting in Khajuraho as unnecessary expenditure, highlighting the state's debt issues. He alleged that the government's borrowing rate of Rs 165 crore daily has burdened each resident with Rs 60,000 in debt.
(With inputs from agencies.)
