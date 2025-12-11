Left Menu

President Murmu's Assurance to Internally Displaced Persons

President Droupadi Murmu assured internally displaced persons in Imphal that the government stands with them, promising efforts to secure their futures. Meanwhile, Kuki civil society in Kangpokpi expressed dissatisfaction over her neglect of conflict-affected areas during her visit to Senapati district.

Updated: 11-12-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 22:24 IST
President Murmu's Assurance to Internally Displaced Persons
Droupadi Murmu
  Country:
  India

President Droupadi Murmu met with internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Imphal on Thursday, assuring them of the government's support. She emphasized ongoing efforts to secure their homes, livelihoods, and children's futures.

The President's office posted on X about her commitment to fostering peace and prosperity for the displaced individuals. Murmu highlighted the government's dedication to addressing IDP needs and strengthening societal harmony.

However, Kuki civil society organizations in Manipur's Kangpokpi district chose not to participate in the President's welcoming events in the Naga-dominated Senapati district, citing neglect of the conflict-affected Kuki Zo community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

