President Murmu's Assurance to Internally Displaced Persons

President Droupadi Murmu met with internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Imphal on Thursday, assuring them of the government's support. She emphasized ongoing efforts to secure their homes, livelihoods, and children's futures.

The President's office posted on X about her commitment to fostering peace and prosperity for the displaced individuals. Murmu highlighted the government's dedication to addressing IDP needs and strengthening societal harmony.

However, Kuki civil society organizations in Manipur's Kangpokpi district chose not to participate in the President's welcoming events in the Naga-dominated Senapati district, citing neglect of the conflict-affected Kuki Zo community.

