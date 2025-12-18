Dan Bongino's Next Move: Return to Broadcasting?

Speculation surrounding Dan Bongino's future with the Federal Bureau of Investigation intensified on Wednesday after comments from U.S. President Donald Trump. The President indicated that Bongino might be planning a return to his broadcasting roots.

Speaking to reporters, Trump expressed his belief that Bongino, who serves as the FBI's deputy director, could soon leave his government role. 'Dan did a great job. I think he wants to go back to his show,' Trump stated.

The remarks come in the wake of media reports suggesting Bongino is considering resigning from his current position, sparking discussions about his next professional step.

