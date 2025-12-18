Dan Bongino's Next Move: Return to Broadcasting?
U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that Dan Bongino, the deputy director of the FBI, might leave his position to return to his broadcasting career. Trump's comments follow reports of Bongino's potential resignation, with praise for his performance.
- Country:
- United States
Speculation surrounding Dan Bongino's future with the Federal Bureau of Investigation intensified on Wednesday after comments from U.S. President Donald Trump. The President indicated that Bongino might be planning a return to his broadcasting roots.
Speaking to reporters, Trump expressed his belief that Bongino, who serves as the FBI's deputy director, could soon leave his government role. 'Dan did a great job. I think he wants to go back to his show,' Trump stated.
The remarks come in the wake of media reports suggesting Bongino is considering resigning from his current position, sparking discussions about his next professional step.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino Announces Resignation
Controversial Exit: Dan Bongino Steps Down as FBI Deputy Director
UPDATE 2-Thailand to hold elections on Feb 8, local media reports
Thailand to hold elections on Feb 8, local media reports
UPDATE 1-Thailand to hold elections on Feb 8, local media reports