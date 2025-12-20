US Pushes for Ukraine Peace Deal Amid High-Stakes Diplomacy

US negotiators convened with Ukrainian and European officials on Friday, targeting a potential peace agreement concerning Russia's conflict in Ukraine. Progress is reported regarding security guarantees for Kyiv, although Russian acceptance remains uncertain.

The forthcoming discussions in Florida, involving Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev and US representatives Jared Kushner and Marco Rubio, aim to end the conflict sparked by Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. President Putin's non-compromising stance demands Ukraine renounce its NATO aspirations and relinquish claimed regions.

Despite warning from US intelligence on Putin's territorial ambitions, Ukraine, under negotiator Rustem Umerov, is determined to maintain its territorial integrity. Both US and European parties agreed to continue their collaborative efforts toward peace, yet acknowledge the complexities in reaching a mutual agreement with Russia before year-end.

