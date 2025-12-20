Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has publicly criticized the Congress party for its opposition to the new VB-G RAM G Bill, which passed in Parliament last Thursday. The bill, officially called the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA). Yadav expressed bewilderment over Congress's discontent with the bill's name, which honors Lord Ram.

Hoisting his criticisms, Yadav pointed out Congress's historical obstructions to Lord Ram's temple construction in Ayodhya and their absence at the temple's ground-breaking ceremony. He questioned the apparent reluctance of Congress leaders Rahul, Sonia, and Priyanka Gandhi to visit the newly constructed grand Ram Temple, a site of significant cultural importance.

Yadav further accused Congress of leveraging Mahatma Gandhi's name for electoral advantage when they initially added it to the original NREGA. He questioned what provokes Congress's anger with the newly enacted bill, asserting that such frustrations are baseless given the bill's intent to advance employment and rural livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)