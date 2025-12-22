BJP's Nainar Nagendran Criticizes DMK Amidst Upcoming Tamil Nadu Elections

Nainar Nagendran, the BJP State Secretary in Tamil Nadu, took aim at the ruling DMK government during a media address in Tiruchirappalli. He predicted that the electorate would issue a decisive verdict in the upcoming April elections, criticizing Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for inaugurating hospitals primarily funded by the Central Government.

Nagendran accused the DMK of reneging on its promise to extend the employment scheme from 100 to 150 days, citing irregularities. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring a court-mandated 125 days of employment. Questioning the DMK's secularism, he charged the party with implementing flawed policies under its guise.

The BJP leader highlighted the significance of maintaining employment schemes over renaming them. He noted the importance of a fair voter list revision and speculated on actor-turned-politician Vijay's political role. Linking upcoming elections to broader political trends, Nagendran touted potential advantages for the BJP and criticized alleged governance failures within the DMK.

(With inputs from agencies.)