Left Menu

BJP's Nainar Nagendran Criticizes DMK Amidst Upcoming Tamil Nadu Elections

Tamil Nadu BJP Secretary Nainar Nagendran criticized the DMK government, alleging failures in employment schemes and misuse of funds. He emphasized that upcoming elections will be advantageous for BJP and called for transparency in governance. Nagendran also criticized the DMK's secularism and highlighted internal challenges faced by the ruling party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 10:47 IST
BJP's Nainar Nagendran Criticizes DMK Amidst Upcoming Tamil Nadu Elections
Tamil Nadu BJP State Secretary Nainar Nagendran (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nainar Nagendran, the BJP State Secretary in Tamil Nadu, took aim at the ruling DMK government during a media address in Tiruchirappalli. He predicted that the electorate would issue a decisive verdict in the upcoming April elections, criticizing Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for inaugurating hospitals primarily funded by the Central Government.

Nagendran accused the DMK of reneging on its promise to extend the employment scheme from 100 to 150 days, citing irregularities. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring a court-mandated 125 days of employment. Questioning the DMK's secularism, he charged the party with implementing flawed policies under its guise.

The BJP leader highlighted the significance of maintaining employment schemes over renaming them. He noted the importance of a fair voter list revision and speculated on actor-turned-politician Vijay's political role. Linking upcoming elections to broader political trends, Nagendran touted potential advantages for the BJP and criticized alleged governance failures within the DMK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025