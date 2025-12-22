Humayun Kabir Forms New Party in West Bengal Political Shake-Up

In a significant political development, West Bengal MLA Humayun Kabir announced the formation of a new political outfit, the Janata Unnayan Party, following his recent suspension by the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Kabir, who is set to field eight candidates in the 2026 assembly elections, made his announcement at a public meeting in Beladanga, a move that has stirred the state's political waters.

Kabir, currently serving as the MLA of Bharatpur, declared his intention to contest the assembly elections from two seats, Rejinagar and Beldanga in the Murshidabad district. His primary mission, he stated, is to unseat the current Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, whom he accused of becoming inaccessible to the common populace. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that Kabir's new venture is designed to aid the TMC, despite his assertions to the contrary.

The BJP's state president, Samik Bhattacharya, dismissed Kabir's influence in the next elections, accusing him of attempting to split BJP votes. Despite his active involvement with multiple parties over the past decade, including a recent return to the TMC in 2021, Kabir's political journey continues to evoke mixed reactions, with the TMC yet to officially respond to his latest venture.

