Humayun Kabir Forms New Party in West Bengal Political Shake-Up
West Bengal MLA Humayun Kabir has launched the Janata Unnayan Party after being suspended by the TMC. He plans to contest the 2026 assembly elections with eight candidates. Kabir aims to remove Mamata Banerjee from power, while the BJP claims he's secretly supporting the TMC.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, West Bengal MLA Humayun Kabir announced the formation of a new political outfit, the Janata Unnayan Party, following his recent suspension by the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Kabir, who is set to field eight candidates in the 2026 assembly elections, made his announcement at a public meeting in Beladanga, a move that has stirred the state's political waters.
Kabir, currently serving as the MLA of Bharatpur, declared his intention to contest the assembly elections from two seats, Rejinagar and Beldanga in the Murshidabad district. His primary mission, he stated, is to unseat the current Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, whom he accused of becoming inaccessible to the common populace. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that Kabir's new venture is designed to aid the TMC, despite his assertions to the contrary.
The BJP's state president, Samik Bhattacharya, dismissed Kabir's influence in the next elections, accusing him of attempting to split BJP votes. Despite his active involvement with multiple parties over the past decade, including a recent return to the TMC in 2021, Kabir's political journey continues to evoke mixed reactions, with the TMC yet to officially respond to his latest venture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee's Address Halted by Microphone Malfunction, Raises Sabotage Concerns
BJP Secures Landslide Victory in Maharashtra Local Polls
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Impact on MGNREGA Amid Rising Economic Concerns
BJP's Historic Sweep: Maharashtra Local Body Elections Triumph
BJP Challenges Telangana's Anti-Hate Speech Bill