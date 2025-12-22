Left Menu

Humayun Kabir Forms New Party in West Bengal Political Shake-Up

West Bengal MLA Humayun Kabir has launched the Janata Unnayan Party after being suspended by the TMC. He plans to contest the 2026 assembly elections with eight candidates. Kabir aims to remove Mamata Banerjee from power, while the BJP claims he's secretly supporting the TMC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beldanga | Updated: 22-12-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 14:59 IST
Humayun Kabir Forms New Party in West Bengal Political Shake-Up
Humayun Kabir
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, West Bengal MLA Humayun Kabir announced the formation of a new political outfit, the Janata Unnayan Party, following his recent suspension by the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Kabir, who is set to field eight candidates in the 2026 assembly elections, made his announcement at a public meeting in Beladanga, a move that has stirred the state's political waters.

Kabir, currently serving as the MLA of Bharatpur, declared his intention to contest the assembly elections from two seats, Rejinagar and Beldanga in the Murshidabad district. His primary mission, he stated, is to unseat the current Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, whom he accused of becoming inaccessible to the common populace. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that Kabir's new venture is designed to aid the TMC, despite his assertions to the contrary.

The BJP's state president, Samik Bhattacharya, dismissed Kabir's influence in the next elections, accusing him of attempting to split BJP votes. Despite his active involvement with multiple parties over the past decade, including a recent return to the TMC in 2021, Kabir's political journey continues to evoke mixed reactions, with the TMC yet to officially respond to his latest venture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025