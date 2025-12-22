Violence Escalates: Another Student Leader Shot in Bangladesh

In a wave of targeted political violence, Motaleb Shikder, a prominent student leader, was shot in the head by unidentified gunmen in Khulna, Bangladesh, on Monday. This attack marks the second on a student leader since the 2024 uprising.

The assassination attempt occurred shortly after the killing of Sharif Osman Hadi, a well-known youth leader who spearheaded protests that led to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government. Authorities have intensified their efforts to apprehend the perpetrators as unrest spreads across major cities.

Local police have launched an urgent manhunt to identify the assailants, while Shikder's condition remains critical following emergency treatment. The continued attacks on political figures have sparked widespread outrage and calls for justice.