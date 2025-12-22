Left Menu

Violence Escalates: Another Student Leader Shot in Bangladesh

In a continuation of violence targeting student leaders, Motaleb Shikder, a key figure in Bangladesh's 2024 uprising, was shot in the head in Khulna city. This incident follows the assassination of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, further fueling political unrest as authorities intensify efforts to find the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 22-12-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 16:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a wave of targeted political violence, Motaleb Shikder, a prominent student leader, was shot in the head by unidentified gunmen in Khulna, Bangladesh, on Monday. This attack marks the second on a student leader since the 2024 uprising.

The assassination attempt occurred shortly after the killing of Sharif Osman Hadi, a well-known youth leader who spearheaded protests that led to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government. Authorities have intensified their efforts to apprehend the perpetrators as unrest spreads across major cities.

Local police have launched an urgent manhunt to identify the assailants, while Shikder's condition remains critical following emergency treatment. The continued attacks on political figures have sparked widespread outrage and calls for justice.

