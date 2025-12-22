Left Menu

BJP's Breakthrough in Kerala Civic Polls: A Game Changer Against CPI(M) and UDF

The BJP in Kerala celebrates a significant victory by overcoming alliances between CPI(M)-led LDF and Congress-headed UDF in recent local body elections. Despite anti-incumbency benefiting UDF, BJP's success demonstrates its rising relevance in the state, even penetrating traditional strongholds and gaining control in key regions.

Kannur | Updated: 22-12-2025 22:12 IST
The BJP in Kerala has claimed a remarkable victory in the recent local body elections, overcoming coalitions between the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-headed United Democratic Front (UDF). This development hints at BJP's emergent prominence as a viable political alternative in the state.

Senior BJP leader M T Ramesh highlighted that despite the strong anti-incumbency sentiment benefiting the UDF, the BJP has managed to assert its presence across Kerala, including in areas traditionally controlled by the LDF and UDF. This success is seen as a repudiation of attempts by these fronts to ostracize the BJP.

The election results revealed the BJP's capacity to challenge established political norms, with the party securing the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and making significant inroads into historically dominant CPI(M) regions. Ramesh urged rival fronts to accept the election outcomes where the BJP emerged as the majority.

