Congress Dominates Kerala Local Elections with Top Vote Share

In a decisive show of political strength, the Congress secured the highest vote share in Kerala's 2025 local body elections, obtaining 29.17% according to figures released by the State Election Commission.

The data shows that an impressive 5,49,36,396 votes were cast, with Congress leading by securing 1,60,24,802 votes. The CPI(M) followed with 1,49,22,193 votes, representing 27.16% of the share. The BJP, despite tallying the most seats in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, garnered 14.76% of the statewide votes.

The Congress-led UDF's dominance continues as it maintains control over four out of six municipal corporations and seven of the 14 district panchayats, showcasing a robust foothold in Kerala politics.