Protests, Politics, and Policy: A Turbulent Day in India

The day's top stories revolved around protests against the lynching in Bangladesh, a presidential emphasis on community involvement, commendations for diplomatic efforts, and political controversies over India's natural heritage and solar industry policies. Eminent figures like Vinod Kumar Shukla were also mourned, marking a packed day in national discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 21:05 IST
The nation witnessed scenes of chaos as VHP and Bajrang Dal supporters clashed with police near the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi. The unrest was sparked by outrage over the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, drawing significant public and media attention.

In a push towards people-centric governance, President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the importance of 'Jan Bhagidari' in strengthening national security. Her speech highlighted the need for active citizen participation in security matters amid rising geopolitical tensions.

On the diplomatic front, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor praised External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for his efforts in reviving Nalanda University. Meanwhile, the Modi government faced criticism from the Congress for its stance on redefining India's Aravalli range, with accusations of disregarding environmental values for potential gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

