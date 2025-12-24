Left Menu

US Lawmakers Urge Free Elections Amid Bangladesh Political Ban

A group of US lawmakers has voiced concerns about the ban on the Awami League, amid Bangladesh’s electoral preparations. The letter from the Foreign Affairs Committee emphasizes a commitment to free elections and criticizes suspending political activities as potentially undermining democracy. Calls for proper rule of law and accountability have been made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-12-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 12:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

US lawmakers have expressed concerns over Bangladesh's recent ban on the Awami League, a political party, as elections approach early next year. They emphasize the need for a fair, free election process where all political parties can participate, reflecting the voices of Bangladeshi citizens.

The legislators, including Gregory Meeks and others from the House Foreign Affairs Committee, sent a letter addressing Bangladesh's interim government. They underscored the importance of conditions conducive to free elections and criticized the ban and the flawed International Crimes Tribunal for undermining democratic principles.

Highlighting past election irregularities and human rights concerns during protests, the lawmakers stress that genuine reforms and adherence to international standards are vital for Bangladesh to sustain democracy. They regard these measures as essential steps towards restoring confidence in state institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

