U.S. Enforces Quarantine on Venezuelan Oil: Strategic Shift in Tactics
The U.S. has intensified its focus on economically pressuring Venezuela by enforcing a quarantine on Venezuelan oil. Amid debates over its methods, Washington aims to induce economic collapse in Caracas unless significant concessions are made. The situation is complicated by U.S. military activities in the Caribbean aimed at bolstering these sanctions.
The White House has shifted strategy regarding Venezuela, ordering U.S. military forces to switch their focus to enforcing an oil quarantine for the next two months, as confirmed by a U.S. official. This move emphasizes economic pressure via sanctions in hopes of achieving the desired political outcomes in Caracas.
President Donald Trump continues to apply pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to relinquish power. In tandem, U.S. forces have been targeting drug operations linked to Venezuela. Recently, they intercepted two tankers loaded with Venezuelan crude and attempted a third seizure of an empty vessel in the Caribbean Sea.
The U.S. has stationed a substantial military force in the Caribbean, with 15,000 troops, an aircraft carrier, and other warships to support sanction enforcement. Trump has communicated to the U.N. a commitment to enforcing sanctions to the fullest, reminiscent of tactics during the 1962 Cuban missile crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
