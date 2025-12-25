U.S. Enforces Quarantine on Venezuelan Oil: Strategic Shift in Tactics

The White House has shifted strategy regarding Venezuela, ordering U.S. military forces to switch their focus to enforcing an oil quarantine for the next two months, as confirmed by a U.S. official. This move emphasizes economic pressure via sanctions in hopes of achieving the desired political outcomes in Caracas.

President Donald Trump continues to apply pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to relinquish power. In tandem, U.S. forces have been targeting drug operations linked to Venezuela. Recently, they intercepted two tankers loaded with Venezuelan crude and attempted a third seizure of an empty vessel in the Caribbean Sea.

The U.S. has stationed a substantial military force in the Caribbean, with 15,000 troops, an aircraft carrier, and other warships to support sanction enforcement. Trump has communicated to the U.N. a commitment to enforcing sanctions to the fullest, reminiscent of tactics during the 1962 Cuban missile crisis.

