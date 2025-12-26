Shivpal Yadav Announces Sujit Singh as Ghosi Bye-Election Candidate

Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav revealed on Friday that Sujit Singh, son of the late MLA Sudhakar Singh, will be the party's candidate for the Ghosi Assembly bye-election in Mau district. This announcement comes as the official party confirmation is still awaited.

During his visit, Shivpal Yadav offered condolences to the family of Sudhakar Singh, who passed away on November 20. Sudhakar Singh was a three-time MLA, having won his seat in 1996, 2012, and in the 2023 Ghosi Assembly bye-election. In the 2017 election, he lost to BJP's Fagu Chauhan but was re-elected in a bypoll.

Criticizing the state government, Shivpal Yadav stated that it has failed on governance fronts, pointing to a pervasive atmosphere of anarchy and a worrying rise in murder cases.