Myanmar held its first general election in five years on Sunday, conducted under the military's observation amidst widespread civil unrest. Observers expect Gen. Min Aung Hlaing to seize the presidency following this vote, which many see as lacking authenticity and overshadowed by military influence.

The Union Solidarity and Development Party, backed by the military, is poised for victory, facing limited competition with only six parties contesting nationally. Critics decry the election as a mere performance designed to lend false legitimacy to a government marred by human rights abuses and exclusion of key opposition groups.

The reported voter turnout was influenced by intimidation, with military forces allegedly coercing participation. Despite harsh conditions and repression, regional neighbors may recognize the election as progress, while Western nations maintain sanctions on Myanmar's leadership.

