Left Menu

Madhesi Political Unification: A New Dawn in Nepal's Democracy

Two key Madhesi political parties in Nepal, the Janata Samajwadi Party and Lokatantrik Samajwadi Party, have announced a merger ahead of the general elections. The leaders, Mahantha Thakur and Upendra Yadav, aim to consolidate the federal democratic system and advocate for issues like inclusiveness and social justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 28-12-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 22:56 IST
Madhesi Political Unification: A New Dawn in Nepal's Democracy
  • Country:
  • Nepal

On Sunday, two significant Madhesi political entities declared their intention to merge ahead of Nepal's general elections slated for March 5.

The Janata Samajwadi Party, under Mahantha Thakur, and the Lokatantrik Samajwadi Party, led by Upendra Yadav, conveyed this decision via a joint statement. They cited the present political landscape and the imperative to reinforce Nepal's federal democratic system as driving factors behind the merger.

The leaders emphasized the merger's purpose in fostering a just society by supporting forward-thinking reforms such as federalism, identity, and proportional inclusiveness. The statement, endorsed by the chairpersons, also mentioned that further procedural discussions will follow.

TRENDING

1
Deadly Deluge in Spain: Floods Wreak Havoc in Southern and Eastern Provinces

Deadly Deluge in Spain: Floods Wreak Havoc in Southern and Eastern Provinces

 Venezuela
2
Tragedy in Suriname: Knife Attack Devastates Community

Tragedy in Suriname: Knife Attack Devastates Community

 Suriname
3
Five Arrested for Reckless Car Stunt Video in Delhi

Five Arrested for Reckless Car Stunt Video in Delhi

 India
4
Magnus Carlsen Clinches Sixth World Rapid Chess Title

Magnus Carlsen Clinches Sixth World Rapid Chess Title

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025