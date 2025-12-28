Madhesi Political Unification: A New Dawn in Nepal's Democracy

On Sunday, two significant Madhesi political entities declared their intention to merge ahead of Nepal's general elections slated for March 5.

The Janata Samajwadi Party, under Mahantha Thakur, and the Lokatantrik Samajwadi Party, led by Upendra Yadav, conveyed this decision via a joint statement. They cited the present political landscape and the imperative to reinforce Nepal's federal democratic system as driving factors behind the merger.

The leaders emphasized the merger's purpose in fostering a just society by supporting forward-thinking reforms such as federalism, identity, and proportional inclusiveness. The statement, endorsed by the chairpersons, also mentioned that further procedural discussions will follow.