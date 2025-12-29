Left Menu

Power Struggle at PMK: Ramadoss Regains Control

Dr S Ramadoss was unanimously re-elected as PMK party president in a context of internal conflict with his son, Anbumani. The meeting decided on Ramadoss’ authority to form election alliances. His daughter, Sreegandhi Parasuraman, took key positions in the party, succeeding Anbumani in a significant power shift.

In a significant development for the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), Dr S Ramadoss was unanimously elected president at the party's recent general council meeting. This decision arrives amid a notable power struggle with his son, Anbumani Ramadoss, the former union health minister.

The council entrusted Dr Ramadoss with the authority to form alliances for the forthcoming Assembly elections and to steer the party toward electoral success. The resolution also saw the election of G K Mani as PMK honorary president and Dr Ramadoss' daughter, Sreegandhi Parasuraman, as working president, replacing Anbumani.

Sreegandhi will also assume leadership of Pasumai Thayagam, a non-governmental organization focusing on conservation, previously led by Anbumani's wife. The internal conflict also led to Dr Ramadoss issuing a public warning to his son against unauthorized use of the party's identity.

