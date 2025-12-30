Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Saudi-UAE Confrontation Opens New Front in Yemen

Saudi Arabia launched an airstrike on Mukalla, Yemen, after a weapons shipment from the UAE arrived for separatist forces, further straining ties between the two Gulf nations. This confrontation threatens to open a new front in Yemen's ongoing conflict and highlights the growing geopolitical tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 30-12-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 18:34 IST
Escalating Tensions: Saudi-UAE Confrontation Opens New Front in Yemen
  • United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia targeted Yemen's port city of Mukalla with airstrikes Tuesday following the arrival of a weapons shipment from the United Arab Emirates for separatist forces. The move has intensified tensions between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, with the former deeming Emirati actions as 'extremely dangerous.'

This escalation may open a new front in the decade-long Yemen conflict, where forces allied against the Iranian-backed Houthis now risk turning on each other. The unfolding situation represents a significant fracture in the alliance between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, who have historically worked together in the region.

The UAE's calls for 'restraint and wisdom' have done little to quell the situation, which is further complicated by Saudi Arabia's demand for the Emirati forces to withdraw from Yemen. The airstrike on Mukalla ships underscores ongoing disputes between the Gulf nations over political influence and regional security.

