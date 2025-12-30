Escalating Tensions: Saudi-UAE Confrontation Opens New Front in Yemen

Saudi Arabia targeted Yemen's port city of Mukalla with airstrikes Tuesday following the arrival of a weapons shipment from the United Arab Emirates for separatist forces. The move has intensified tensions between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, with the former deeming Emirati actions as 'extremely dangerous.'

This escalation may open a new front in the decade-long Yemen conflict, where forces allied against the Iranian-backed Houthis now risk turning on each other. The unfolding situation represents a significant fracture in the alliance between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, who have historically worked together in the region.

The UAE's calls for 'restraint and wisdom' have done little to quell the situation, which is further complicated by Saudi Arabia's demand for the Emirati forces to withdraw from Yemen. The airstrike on Mukalla ships underscores ongoing disputes between the Gulf nations over political influence and regional security.

