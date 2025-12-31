Honduran Election Dispute Intensifies: Nasralla Challenges Results

In a dramatic escalation of political tension, Honduran presidential candidate Salvador Nasralla has formally contested the results of the recent election, which saw conservative candidate Nasry Asfura declared the winner. This closely fought race was marred by allegations of fraud and technical issues.

The controversial election outcome, announced on Christmas Eve weeks after the vote, saw less than 1% of votes separating the two candidates. Nasralla's legal team filed an appeal with the Electoral Justice Tribunal, demanding a recount in 12 departments.

Honduras' Attorney General warned of potential legal actions, underscoring the gravity of the situation. Amidst public distrust and demonstrations by Libre party supporters, Asfura is set to assume office on January 27, 2026.

